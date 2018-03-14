DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: HOCHTIEF, ACS and Atlantia have reached an agreement on a common course of action with regard to the takeover of Abertis
2018. március 14., szerda, 14:14
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Offer
Subject to the approval from their respective governing bodies, which will be obtained on the date hereof, HOCHTIEF, Atlantia S.p.A and ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. have reached an agreement on a joint investment in Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A., which is in principle binding but subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions.
The joint investment shall be structured, as follows:
The Agreement is subject to the closing of the bank financing necessary to carry out the Transaction and the contract in relation to the final terms of the agreements that will regulate their relations, which will be negotiated in the next few days, based on the essential terms already agreed and which will be disclosed in a timely manner. The foregoing will result in a supplement to the prospectus of the Offer published by HOCHTIEF, which will be subject to the approval by CNMV.
Essen, this 14 March 2018
