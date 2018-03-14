DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Delivery Hero AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2018

German: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

English: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2018

German: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

English: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: September 13, 2018

German: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

English: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html

