Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Gräf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group N.V.


b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012757355


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
21.50 EUR 1082659.25 EUR
21.50 EUR 605250.47 EUR
21.50 EUR 128023.28 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
21.50 EUR 1815933.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Baumstraße 25

45128 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
