DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evotec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





14.03.2018 / 18:16





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Evotec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018

German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte

English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018

German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte

English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018

German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte

English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports

