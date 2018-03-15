DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG:

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Preliminary Financials demonstrate strong growth

Revenue above, EBITDA at the upper end of the forecast/net profit of 7.7 million EUR



Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff group realized a revenue of 53.7 million EUR (previous year: 9.2 million EUR) and an EBITDA of 36.6 million EUR (previous year: 6.4 million EUR) in its financial year 2017. Revenue came in above the forecast the company had published in November, which had called for a revenue of approximately 50 million EUR, whereas EBITDA was at the upper end of the forecasted 35-37 million EUR. Group net profit will amount to 7.7 million EUR (previous year: 0.1 million Euro) according to the preliminary numbers. Liquid assets (Cash and short term securities) in the group were available in the amount of 30 million EUR as at December 31st, 2017.



All numbers are preliminary and unaudited. Deutsche Rohstoff plans to publish audited financials on May 7th.



Mannheim, 14 March 2018



Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.



Contact:

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Thomas Gutschlag

Tel. +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de










Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Q7, 24

68161 Mannheim

Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
