DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





Deutsche Rohstoff AG:





14-March-2018 / 21:01 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Preliminary Financials demonstrate strong growth



Revenue above, EBITDA at the upper end of the forecast/net profit of 7.7 million EUR

Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff group realized a revenue of 53.7 million EUR (previous year: 9.2 million EUR) and an EBITDA of 36.6 million EUR (previous year: 6.4 million EUR) in its financial year 2017. Revenue came in above the forecast the company had published in November, which had called for a revenue of approximately 50 million EUR, whereas EBITDA was at the upper end of the forecasted 35-37 million EUR. Group net profit will amount to 7.7 million EUR (previous year: 0.1 million Euro) according to the preliminary numbers. Liquid assets (Cash and short term securities) in the group were available in the amount of 30 million EUR as at December 31st, 2017.

All numbers are preliminary and unaudited. Deutsche Rohstoff plans to publish audited financials on May 7th.

Mannheim, 14 March 2018

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.

Contact:



Deutsche Rohstoff AG



Thomas Gutschlag



Tel. +49 621 490 817 0



info@rohstoff.de