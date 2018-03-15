DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MOLOGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





15.03.2018 / 07:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018

German: http://www.mologen.com/de/investoren-presse/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte.html

English: http://www.mologen.com/en/investor-relations-press/publications/financial-reports.html





15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

