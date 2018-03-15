DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Annual Report 2017: Profitable 2017 financial year despite challenges
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Final Results
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Annual Report 2017
- Preliminary business results confirmed: slight year-on-year revenue growth; consolidated operating profit still significantly positive, but down on previous year
- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.22 per share
- Considerable sales growth once again with core brands Berentzen, Puschkin and
- First Sustainability Report published
- Positive outlook for the 2018 financial year
Against this backdrop, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 0.22 per share to the annual general meeting to be held on May 3, 2018.
Different development in the individual segments
One pleasing development in the Spirits segment is the strong increase in sales of around 6% in total for the core brands Berentzen and Puschkin, he says. In the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, he considers the pace of growth of the Mio Mio brand to be particularly impressive. "We were bowled over by the continued excellent development of Mio Mio, with sales growth of roughly fifty percent", explains Schwegmann. "Propelled by this tailwind, we are working intensively on expanding the Mio Mio brand further."
"We succeeded in improving the revenue and segment earnings indicators of the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment. Nevertheless we are not satisfied with the development, and had originally expected better figures", according to Schwegmann. The business performance of the Fresh Juice Systems segment likewise did not go as planned, he explains. Instead of growth, the segment"s earnings contribution in the 2017 financial year were down considerably on the previous year.
Schwegmann explains: "In addition to the external factors that impacted on our business activities in the 2017 financial year, there is also internal potential for improvement that we need to leverage". For this reason, he says, a comprehensive transformation programme was initiated in the corporate group in the summer of 2017. "Our aim is very clear: We want to transform from the loosely organised beverages holding company that we are today into a modern, innovative and integrated drinks incubator. All of our segments are equally important to us in this regard", assures Schwegmann. He explains that the development of a matrix structure is already under way in the Group. Work has also commenced, he says, on a range of efficiency-enhancing projects with a larger investment volume in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment. In the Fresh Juice Systems segment, he explains that efforts are ongoing to accelerate the new development cycles for fruit juicers and to achieve greater security of supply for oranges.
Positive outlook for the 2018 financial year
Consolidated revenues are set to rise by between EUR 9.6 million and EUR 18.8 million, reaching somewhere in the region of EUR 170.1 million to EUR 178.9 million. This revenue forecast already takes into account the new financial reporting standard on revenue recognition (IFRS 15), which is subject to mandatory application for the first time in the 2018 financial year. Applying this standard will reduce the forecast consolidated revenues by approximately EUR 12.0 million without affecting income. Consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA are expected to range from EUR 9.6 million to EUR 10.6 million and from EUR 17.2 million to EUR 19.0 million respectively.
First Sustainability Report published
The Annual Report 2017 is published at:
The Sustainability Report 2017 is published at:
About the Berentzen Group:
Further information is available at
