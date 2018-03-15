DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Re resolves share buyback
2018. március 15., csütörtök, 07:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Share Buyback
In the period commencing after the 2018 Annual General Meeting and extending up to the 2019 Annual General Meeting, Munich Re intends to buy back up to 11 million shares for a maximum purchase price of EUR1bn.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of Munich Re. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of our Company. The Company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.
