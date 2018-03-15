DGAP-DD: DEUTZ AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


15.03.2018 / 09:52



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Wellenzohn

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DEUTZ AG


b) LEI

5299005DETTV58V2PP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006305006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
7.73276 EUR 15465.52 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.73276 EUR 15465.52 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
