Nanogate Receives New Orders in New Mobility

- Sales volume worth millions

- Supply of components for driver assistance systems to several car manufacturers

- Increasing integration of plastics and electronics

Göttelborn, Germany, March 15, 2018. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is extending its market position in new mobility with several new orders. The total sales volume for the new multi-year projects is worth millions.

For the projects for two German luxury manufacturers, Nanogate is relying on its plastics technologies, which are sold under the N-Glaze brand and work well with complex electronic systems. For example, production has begun on the coating of a component for vehicle interiors using ink-jet technology. Enhanced with a transparent surface, the components are used in assistance systems. Their purpose is to monitor the driver, for example, in order to recognize signs that they have become overly tired.

Nanogate is also producing high-quality plastic components for a leading global manufacturer that will be used for camera and laser systems. The outer surfaces of the components are enhanced with high-quality N-Glaze scratchproof coatings to protect the sensors. These systems are essential for assistance systems in automated driving, where sensors monitor the distance to moving vehicles ahead and automatically initiate emergency braking if required in order to prevent collisions with other cars or pedestrians. The information gathered can also be used, for example, in early recognition of animal crossings in forested areas or for automatic lane switching.

According to Ralf Zastrau, CEO at Nanogate SE, "Interest in high-performance surfaces and components in the highest optical quality remains at a high level. Our comprehensive know-how spanning many years in the manufacture and enhancement of plastic components is in demand in numerous target industries. The Group is currently working on a number of new projects, including with close integration of electronic applications. We are therefore optimistic that Nanogate can expect more new orders over the course of the year.



Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,500 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

