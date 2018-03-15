DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Leoni AG: Aldo Kamper to be new President & CEO of Leoni AG





Aldo Kamper to be new President & CEO of Leoni AG



Nuremberg, 15 March 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888), has today appointed Aldo Kamper (47) as new President & CEO of Leoni AG effective 1 October 2018. There are currently negotiations about him taking office at an earlier point in time. Kamper is currently CEO of Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, a company with more than 12,500 employees and sales of about EUR 1.7 billion.



