DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Aldo Kamper to be new President & CEO of Leoni AG
2018. március 15., csütörtök, 11:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Aldo Kamper to be new President & CEO of Leoni AG
Nuremberg, 15 March 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888), has today appointed Aldo Kamper (47) as new President & CEO of Leoni AG effective 1 October 2018. There are currently negotiations about him taking office at an earlier point in time. Kamper is currently CEO of Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, a company with more than 12,500 employees and sales of about EUR 1.7 billion.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nürnberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
664427 15-March-2018 CET/CEST
