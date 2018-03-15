DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Aldo Kamper to be new President & CEO of Leoni AG

2018. március 15., csütörtök, 11:03





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Leoni AG: Aldo Kamper to be new President & CEO of Leoni AG


15-March-2018 / 11:03 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aldo Kamper to be new President & CEO of Leoni AG



Nuremberg, 15 March 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888), has today appointed Aldo Kamper (47) as new President & CEO of Leoni AG effective 1 October 2018. There are currently negotiations about him taking office at an earlier point in time. Kamper is currently CEO of Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH, a company with more than 12,500 employees and sales of about EUR 1.7 billion.



Contact

Sven Schmidt

Corporate Public & Media Relations

Phone +49 (0)911-2023-467

Fax +49 (0)911-2023-231

E-mail presse@leoni.com










15-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Leoni AG

Marienstraße 7

90402 Nürnberg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)911 20 23-234
Fax: +49 (0)911 20 23-382
E-mail: veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
Internet: www.leoni.com
ISIN: DE0005408884
WKN: 540888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



664427  15-March-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664427&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum