DGAP-News: CEWE increases dividend for the ninth consecutive year
2018. március 15., csütörtök, 15:07
CEWE increases dividend for the ninth consecutive year
- Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend of 1.85 euros/share
- Dividend yield of 2.1 % on the basis of the 2017 year-end share price
- Corporate targets all reached in 2017
Oldenburg, 15 March 2018. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) is proposing the ninth consecutive dividend increase to its shareholders. After a business year 2017, which saw the Group achieving all its corporate targets, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board are to propose a dividend of 1.85 euros per share for the business year of 2017 at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 6 June 2018 (dividend of previous year: 1.80 euros). "Our earning power and our sound balance sheet allow us to positively increase our dividend for the ninth consecutive year," explains Dr. Olaf Holzkämper, CFO of the CEWE-Group. On the basis 2017 year-end share price, shareholders are getting a dividend yield of 2.1 % with the dividend now proposed.
Success is powered by the CEWE PHOTO BOOK and other CEWE brands
Sales targets all reached - digital rate approaching 100 %
ROCE remains at more than 20 %
The information is all based on preliminary results which have not yet been audited. CEWE will present full, audited annual financial statements and a forecast for the business year of 2018 during an annual report and analysts" press conference to be held in Frankfurt/Main (Hotel Villa Kennedy) on 22 March 2018.
Fourth quarter of 2017 (preliminary figures)
Percentage deviations have all been calculated at the exact values.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
Internet: cewe.de , cewe-fotobuch.de , cewe-photobook.com , cewe-print.de , viaprinto.de , SAXOPRINT.de
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD, CEWE PURE and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
About CEWE: The innovative photo and online print service company, with twelve highly-technical production operations and a staff of around 3,600 employees in 25 European countries, is both market and technological leader. In 2017 CEWE delivered around 2.2 billion prints, 6 million CEWE PHOTO BOOK copies and numerous photo gift articles to more than 20,000 retail partners to generate consolidated turnover of 599.4 million euros. The company is continuously generating new impulses in the photographic industry with innovations for people who enjoy taking photos. CEWE is a leading company when it comes to climate protection. The production of CEWE PHOTO WORLD brand products is completely climate-neutral. In the new business segment of "Commercial online printing", printed material for businesses is marketed through the sales platforms of CEWE-PRINT.de, SAXOPRINT and viaprinto. Founded by Senator h. c. Heinz Neumüller in 1961, CEWE has been listed on the stock exchange since 1993 and is currently an SDAX member.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
664661 15.03.2018
