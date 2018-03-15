DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports





15.03.2018





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018

German: https://www.eventim.de/obj/media/DE-eventim/relations/financialReportDownload/2017/Geschaeftsbericht_2017.pdf

English: https://www.eventim.de/obj/media/en/relations/financialReportDownload/2017/AnnualReport_2017.pdf





