DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens sets placement price at EUR28.00 per Siemens Healthineers share
2018. március 15., csütörtök, 19:14
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Healthineers AG / Key word(s): IPO
Erlangen, March 15, 2018
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Siemens sets placement price at EUR28.00 per Siemens Healthineers share
Siemens AG ("Siemens") has set the placement price for the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG ("Siemens Healthineers") at EUR28.00 per share. In total, 150,000,000 existing ordinary registered shares are being placed with investors including 19,565,217 shares to cover over-allotments, amounting to a total placement volume of EUR4.2 billion based on the placement price. Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the free float will be 15 percent. Siemens will remain a long-term majority shareholder. Siemens Healthineers shares are scheduled to begin trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SHL on March 16, 2018. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000SHL1006, and the German Securities Code (WKN) is SHL 100.
This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended by Directive 2010/73/EU, and as such does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase shares of Siemens Healthineers AG. The offer period for the securities has already ended.
This document is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. This document does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the shares in the United States.
Contact:
Florian Flossmann
Head of Investor Relations
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
+49 (0) 9131-84-2676
florian.flossmann@siemens-healthineers.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 800 188 188 5
|Fax:
|+49 9131 844552
|E-mail:
|contact@healthcare.siemens.com
|Internet:
|https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHL1006
|WKN:
|SHL100
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
664797 15-March-2018 CET/CEST
