DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Healthineers AG / Key word(s): IPO





Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens sets placement price at EUR28.00 per Siemens Healthineers share





15-March-2018 / 19:14 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Erlangen, March 15, 2018

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siemens sets placement price at EUR28.00 per Siemens Healthineers share

Siemens AG ("Siemens") has set the placement price for the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG ("Siemens Healthineers") at EUR28.00 per share. In total, 150,000,000 existing ordinary registered shares are being placed with investors including 19,565,217 shares to cover over-allotments, amounting to a total placement volume of EUR4.2 billion based on the placement price. Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the free float will be 15 percent. Siemens will remain a long-term majority shareholder. Siemens Healthineers shares are scheduled to begin trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SHL on March 16, 2018. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000SHL1006, and the German Securities Code (WKN) is SHL 100.



Disclaimer



This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens Healthineers that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens Healthineers" management, of which many are beyond Siemens Healthineers" control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens Healthineers may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens Healthineers neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended by Directive 2010/73/EU, and as such does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase shares of Siemens Healthineers AG. The offer period for the securities has already ended.

This document is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. This document does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the shares in the United States.

Contact:Florian FlossmannHead of Investor RelationsHenkestr. 12791052 Erlangen+49 (0) 9131-84-2676florian.flossmann@siemens-healthineers.com