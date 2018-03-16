DGAP-News: All for One Steeb AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend





Annual general meeting approves all proposed resolutions on the agenda with large majorities / Some 79% of the share capital represented / Newly elected supervisory board / First place in »DEUTSCHLAND TEST Digital Champion« (industry: IT) / Top ranking among the »Best Employers in Germany« / Growth strategy supported by major investments in the future of the business / Forecast for financial year 2017/18 confirmed

Filderstadt, 16 March 2018 - The annual general meeting of All for One Steeb AG, the Number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market, a leading IT service provider, and sought-after partner for digitalisation in the midmarket sector, approved all of the administration"s proposals with large majorities. Approximately 79% (79.46%) of the share capital was represented at the annual general meeting that was held on 15 March 2018.

One item of business was the decision to increase the dividend from EUR 1.10 per share (prior year) to EUR 1.20 per share. Accordingly, the amount of the distribution will be approximately EUR 6.0 million (prior year: EUR 5.5 million) for the total of 4,982,000 shares entitled to dividends. In relation to the 2016/17 Group earnings after tax of EUR 13.1 million (2015/16: EUR 12.3 million), the dividend payout ratio will be 46% (2015/16: 45%). Dr. Rudolf Knünz was newly elected to the company"s 6-person supervisory board. Knünz is the CEO of Unternehmens Invest AG, Vienna, which together with UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH, Vienna, holds 50.14% of the shares of All for One Steeb AG. Re-elected by the shareholders to the supervisory board were Josef Blazicek (independent businessman), Paul Neumann (a member of the management board of Unternehmens Invest AG, Vienna) and Peter Fritsch (Managing Director of BEKO HOLDING GmbH & Co KG, Nöhagen).

No longer standing for election was Peter Brogle (independent businessman), who had been a member of the All for One Steeb AG supervisory board since the year 2000. On 26 February 2018, Maria Caldarelli, Head of Legal & Compliance, and for another term Jörgen Dalhoff, Organisation Development, both from All for One Steeb AG, were elected from the workforce to the company"s newly formed supervisory board in accordance with provisions governing a one-third participation of employees.

The strategic direction the company is taking earned much acclaim. »Accompanied by major investments in customers, employees, technology, and industry and business-process expertise, we want to continue pressing ahead to even greater success as a 360-degree partner for digitalisation in the midmarket sector«, announced All for One Steeb CEO Lars Landwehrkamp. The basis for accomplishing this is very good. Thanks to its outstanding innovation and digitalisation competence, All for One Steeb recently took 1st place in DEUTSCHLAND TEST"s Digital Champion among the IT and communications service providers. This market survey by Focus Money magazine and the Hamburg Institute of International Economics (HWWI) examined the 10,000 biggest companies in Germany (by number of employees) in 70 industries. All for One Steeb was also recognised among the »Best Employers in Germany« for 2018 based on the good reviews the employees gave for its work environment, career opportunities, training and professional development programmes, and leadership culture.

The demand for both strategic consulting and the active design and implementation of digitalisation continues to grow strongly. Right now an important part of all this is the transformation to SAP S/4HANA as the digital core in connection with solutions from the cloud, including for collaboration and productivity, as well as for such lines of business as sales, marketing and human resources. »The potential is enormous and should provide us with tremendous growth opportunities for many years to come. We remain committed to our forecast for the financial year 2017/18, which projects revenues within a range of EUR 315 million to 325 million and an EBIT of between EUR 20.5 million and 22.0 million«, reiterated All for One Steeb CFO Stefan Land.

All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market, a leading IT service provider and 360 partner for digitalisation in the midmarket. The full-service provider"s portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable multi-cloud services out of German data centers, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP as well as Microsoft. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb amongst the leading IT service providers for Cloud Transformation, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Customer Engagement & Commerce, Application Management Services or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,500 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 80 countries. In the financial year 2016/17, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 300.5 million. The company is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

