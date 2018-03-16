DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter





Constantin Medien AG: Special representative has filed lawsuit against former Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr Dieter Hahn and companies KF 15 GmbH and DHV GmbH controlled by him





16-March-2018 / 13:58 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Keyword: Legal Matter



Constantin Medien AG: Special representative has filed lawsuit against former Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr Dieter Hahn and companies KF 15 GmbH and DHV GmbH controlled by him



Ismaning, March 16, 2018 - The special representative of Constantin Medien AG has today filed a lawsuit with Munich Regional Court I in order to claim damages for the Company against former Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr Dieter Hahn and companies KF 15 GmbH and DHV GmbH controlled by him because of violation of duties in connection with former Annual General Meetings (AGM) of Constantin Medien AG.

The background to this is the resolution of the Company"s AGM of August 23, 2017 as per § 147 section 1 clause 1 AktG (German Stock Corporation Act) to examine and claim damages due to violation of duties in connection with the Company"s AGMs of July 6, 2016 and November 9/10, 2016. In order to examine and enforce the claims, the AGM of August 23, 2017 voted to appoint a special representative as per § 147 section 2 clause 1 AktG. Subject of the application is the assertion of claims for damages with a preliminary amount in dispute of at least EUR 1.0 million.



About Constantin Medien AG:

ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3

WKN: 914720, A1R07C

Listed: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt, Open Market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Tradegate Exchange

Contact PR:



Constantin Medien AG, Michael Röhrig, Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 461,



Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 500 466, E-mail: michael.roehrig@constantin-medien.de

Contact IR:



Constantin Medien AG, Stéphane Winzenried, Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 803,



Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 371, E-mail: ir@constantin-medien.de

Constantin Medien AG, Münchener Straße 101g, 85737 Ismaning, Tel.: +49



(0)89 - 99 500 0, Fax: +49 (0)89 - 99 500 111