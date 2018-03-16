DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Special representative has filed lawsuit against former Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr Dieter Hahn and companies KF 15 GmbH and DHV GmbH controlled by him
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
The background to this is the resolution of the Company"s AGM of August 23, 2017 as per § 147 section 1 clause 1 AktG (German Stock Corporation Act) to examine and claim damages due to violation of duties in connection with the Company"s AGMs of July 6, 2016 and November 9/10, 2016. In order to examine and enforce the claims, the AGM of August 23, 2017 voted to appoint a special representative as per § 147 section 2 clause 1 AktG. Subject of the application is the assertion of claims for damages with a preliminary amount in dispute of at least EUR 1.0 million.
