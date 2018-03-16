DGAP-AFR: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


16.03.2018 / 15:09


Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018
German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018
German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018
German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen














Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG

Gutenbergstrasse 30

70176 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.ww-ag.com





 
665147  16.03.2018 



