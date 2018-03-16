

Conference call invitation

Publication of the annual report as of 31 December 2017





(London, 16 March 2018) ZEAL Network SE invites all interested analysts and investors to its conference call regarding the publication of the annual report as of 31 December 2017 on



Thursday, 22 March 2018, at 09:00 a.m. (GMT), 10:00 a.m. (CET)





In order to attend the call, please dial:



+49-(0)69 271340800

Code: 21736900#





An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.





A presentation will be available for download on www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/ prior to the conference call.





A replay of the call will be available until 29 March 2018 at 6:00 p.m. (GMT), please dial:



+49-(0) 1805 2047 088

Code: 520354#



Contact:



Frank Hoffmann, CEFA



Investor Relations



ZEAL Network SE



Phone: +44 (0) 20 3739-7123





Email: frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk

www.zeal-network.co.uk







About ZEAL Network SE:



ZEAL is a holding company specialised in the area of online lottery. We offer consumer facing lottery-based games as well as business to business solutions. Our vision is to create a better world of lottery.





ZEAL Network SE is a London based company, founded in Germany in 1999 as Tipp24 AG. In November 2014, the company was renamed ZEAL Network SE. Its shares are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Since its incorporation, ZEAL has generated stakes of 3.0 billion euros.





ZEAL holds equity interests in businesses running under the following brands: Lottovate offers digital services to licensed lottery operators around the world (www.lottovate.com). Lotto Network enables private business partners to host their own branded lotto product (www.lottonetwork.com). Ventura24 is a lottery ticket broker in Spain (www.ventura24.es). Tipp24 offers consumer facing lottery betting products (www.tipp24.com).



























