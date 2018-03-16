DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE: Conference call invitation - Publication of the annual report as of 31 December 2017
2018. március 16., péntek, 15:20
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Final Results
Conference call invitation
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|5th Floor One New Change
|EC4M 9AF London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)203 739-7000
|Fax:
|+44 (0)203 739-7099
|E-mail:
|office@zeal-network.co.uk
|Internet:
|www.zeal-network.co.uk
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|WKN:
|TPP024
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
665155 16.03.2018
