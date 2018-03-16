DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





16.03.2018 / 15:28





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018

English: http://www.zeal-network.co.uk/investors/publications/





