DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





16.03.2018 / 15:31





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2018

German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2018

German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

