2018. március 16., péntek, 15:31





Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


16.03.2018 / 15:31


Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2018
German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2018
German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen
English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen














Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG

Gutenbergstrasse 30

70176 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.ww-ag.com





 
