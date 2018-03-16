ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2018. március 16., péntek, 15:33
ZEAL Network SE (-)
ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
Report: Annual financial report of the group
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|-
|LEI Code:
|391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
|OAM Categories:
|1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
|Sequence No.:
|5313
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
665197 16-March-2018
