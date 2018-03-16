DGAP-DD: Linde AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sanjiv
Last name(s): Lamba

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Linde AG


b) LEI

WTV8QGD5UD7MMD4HS345 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4L75


b) Nature of the transaction


Order to purchase Linde shares in XETRA in the amount of 267,140.50 EUR on 8 May 2018 as an automatism in line with the obligation of the members of the Executive Board to invest 40 percent of the variable cash remuneration on the third stock exchange trading day after the Annual General Meeting of Linde AG in Linde shares and to hold those shares for several years.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Linde AG

Klosterhofstraße 1

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.linde.de





 
