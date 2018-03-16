DGAP-Ad-hoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Investment/Mergers & Acquisitions





BRAIN AG in concluding negotiations for takeover of majority stake of enzyme producer Biocatalysts Ltd.





Zwingenberg, Germany



16 March 2018





Today, the bio-economy company BRAIN AG (together with its subsidiaries the "BRAIN Group" or "BRAIN") announces that the signing of a share purchase agreement between BRAIN and Biocatalysts Ltd. based in Cardiff, Great Britain, and active in the field of speciality enzymes is in concluding negotiations. Therein the takeover of the majority stake of Biocatalysts"s shares by BRAIN is governed. The transaction is planned to be completed within the first quarter of 2018. The Supervisory Board of BRAIN AG was informed about the process and granted its approval to the transaction.

Biocatalysts is a biotechnology company focused on the product development, production and distribution of speciality enzymes for various industries such as food and fine chemicals. BRAIN is a leading technology company in the field of industrial biotechnology, developing microorganisms, natural substances and enzymes for the industrial use.

The completion of the strategic acquisition of a majority stake in Biocatalysts is intended to accelerate product driven growth in attractive speciality enzyme markets, broaden the portfolio of the enzyme business of BRAIN and achieve synergies with respect to research and development as well as production and global distribution. After the expected completion of the transaction, Biocatalysts Ltd. will continue to operate under the current company name.

Biocatalysts Ltd. is profitable and generated revenues of approximately EUR 9.03 million* (£ 7.978 million) in the 2015/2016 financial year and. The revenue for the financial year 2016/17 is



EUR 10.81 million* (£ 9,546 Mio.), which corresponds to a growth rate of 19.7% compared to the previous year. Biocatalysts Ltd."s turnover has grown by an compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% between 2014/15 and 2016/17.

+++END+++

* Average Exchange Rate of February 2018: 1 GBP = 1.132 EUR (Source: Oanda)





