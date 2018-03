The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on March 12, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 9 March 2018

Person obliged to notify: State Street Corporation

Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

430.386,00

429.951,00

Real

Real

Indirectly



(State Street Global



Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd)



Ordinary share

129.114,00

121.578,000

Real

Real

Indirectly



(State Street Global



Advisors Asia Limited)



Ordinary share

497.721,00

479.746,00

Real

Real

Indirectly



(State Street Global



Advisors Australia Limited)



Ordinary share

4.517.773,00

3.925.335,00

Real

Real

Indirectly



(State Street Global



Advisors Inc)



Ordinary share

1.265.407,00

669.306,00

Real

Real

Indirectly



(State Street Global



Advisors Limited)





Distribution in percentages





Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,96 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

2,96 %

0,00 %

Voting rights

2,44 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

2,44 %

0,00 %









QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=54734