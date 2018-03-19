DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA"s CEO will not renew his contract enabling the next generation of leadership
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with article 17 of MAR
Dr. Helmut Perlet deeply regrets Jürg Oleas"s decision while respecting this step at the same time. The Supervisory Board will shortly discuss any further course of action and commence the formal selection process without delay. The goal is to appoint a successor by the end of 2018.
