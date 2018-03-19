DGAP-AFR: Verallia Deutschland AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Verallia Deutschland AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Verallia Deutschland AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018
German: http://de.verallia.com/investor-relations

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2018
German: http://de.verallia.com/investor-relations














Language: English
Company: Verallia Deutschland AG

Oberlandstraße

88410 Bad Wurzach

Germany
Internet: www.verallia.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

