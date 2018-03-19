DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Group earnings for the 2017 financial year exceed the last forecast from November 2017
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Disclosure of insider information according to Article 17 MAR
The Segment Sports achieved a positive EBIT of around EUR 1.9 million. Previously, a negative EBIT had been expected. This is attributable solely to the positive business development in the fourth quarter of 2017.
The Group earnings for the 2017 financial year are characterized by the deconsolidation of Highlight Communications AG as of June 12, 2017, and the resulting, non-recurring, non-cash deconsolidation gain of EUR 38.3 million attributable to shareholders.
According to preliminary figures based on IFRS, Constantin Medien AG reports Group sales of EUR 263.8 million for the 2017 financial year, which is within the scope of the last forecast from November 2017 of EUR 250 million to 280 million.
All the aforementioned figures are preliminary. The final consolidated financial statements for 2017 (German version) of Constantin Medien AG are expected to be published at the end of March 2018.
