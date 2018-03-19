DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Dividend





Delticom AG: EUR 0.10 dividend per share for 2017

Hanover, 19 March 2018 - Delticom, (WKN 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, ticker symbol DEX), Europe"s leading online retailer of tyres and automotive accessories as well as efood specialist and expert in the field of efficient warehouse logistics, recorded a consolidated net income of EUR 1.1 million (2016: EUR 4.5 million) in the reporting period - according to preliminary, unaudited financial statements (IFRS). This corresponds to earnings per share (EPS) of EUR 0.09 (diluted and undiluted; 2016: EUR 0.36), a decrease of 75.1 %.

Delticom"s Managing Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting - subject to approval by the Supervisory Board - a dividend rounded up to full EUR 0.10 per share (2016: EUR 0.50 per share). The Annual General Meeting will be held in Hanover on 08 May 2018.

Delticom will publish its 2017 financial statement on 22 March 2018 on its Website www.delti.com in the Investor Relations section.





Company profile:



Delticom AG is an E-Commerce company operating primarily in Europe and the USA. It specialises in the design and operation of online shops, Internet-based customer acquisition, internet marketing, developing partner networks and complex, highly efficient product picking and distribution logistics.

Delticom AG is the leading online distributor of tyres and automotive accessories. Our product range also includes the online second-hand vehicle trade and efood. Delticom has extensive experience in creating shops for the international market and in trans-national E-Commerce. In addition to design, Delticom also provides product descriptions and a comprehensive customer service programme in your national language. Establishing efficient warehousing and logistics processes is utilised not only in selling tyres, used vehicles and online grocery shopping, but is also offered to third parties as an additional service.

Since its establishment in Hanover, Germany in 1999, the company has accrued exceptional expertise in designing efficient, fully integrated internal ordering and logistics processes. The company owns its own warehouses, including a fully automated small item warehouse.

In 2017, Delticom AG generated sales of around EUR 667 million. The E-Commerce specialist operates in 72 countries with over 453 online shops and online distribution platforms, serving over 12.2 million customers. The range of tyres offered to retail and commercial customers includes over 100 brands and more than 25,000 models of sedans, motorbikes, trucks, utility vehicles, buses and complete wheel sets. Customers are also able to have the ordered products sent to one of the 43,000 service partners of Delticom AG around the world.

Our range also encompasses over 300,000 automotive parts and accessories, including motor oils, snow chains and batteries. Entry into the business of online used car selling has rounded off the automotive offering. In this sense, Delticom AG has developed from a classic online retailer to an online solutions provider. Delticom AG also now offers a comprehensive range of around 20,000 different food items.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the Internet at: www.delti.com



