DGAP-NVR: Delivery Hero AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. március 19., hétfő, 17:38
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero AG
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
665789 19.03.2018
