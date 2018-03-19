DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions
2018. március 19., hétfő, 18:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 19 March 2018
Airbus discloses share buyback transactions
The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 28 February 2018 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus" long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by 2 May 2018.
The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE"s issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 12 April 2017.
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: http://company.airbus.com/investors/Share-information.html#chapter-02
This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Contacts for the media
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
665787 19-March-2018 CET/CEST
