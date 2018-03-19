DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Ad-hoc release, 19 March 2018

Airbus discloses share buyback transactions





Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 12 March 2018 to 16 March 2018 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme that started on 28 February 2018 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus" long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. The share buyback programme is expected to be completed by 2 May 2018.

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE"s issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 12 April 2017.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer"s name

Issuer"s identifying code

Transaction date

Identifying code of financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of shares

Market (MIC code)

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2018.03.12

NL0000235190

19,400

97.0794

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2018.03.13

NL0000235190

19,400

96.5134

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2018.03.14

NL0000235190

19,400

95.9279

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2018.03.15

NL0000235190

19,400

96.3502

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

2018.03.16

NL0000235190

19,400

96.5496

XPAR





TOTAL



97,000

96.4841





Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: http://company.airbus.com/investors/Share-information.html#chapter-02

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



About Airbus



Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of EUR 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world"s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.