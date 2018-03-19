DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: 100 Pro Zenz Investment GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Nathalie
Last name(s): von Siemens
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
28.00 EUR 999992.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
28.00 EUR 999992.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-19; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
