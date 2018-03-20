DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch





London, United Kingdom - March 20, 2018 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging, and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced it is shipping in high volume its USB Power Delivery (USB PD) chipset to Hosiden Corporation, a leading Japanese manufacturer of charger adapters for mobile devices. The chipset is used in Hosiden"s CBC2153 model USB PD-compliant adapter, designed for one of Japan"s leading mobile TELCO providers. With Dialog"s leading market share of more than 60 percent in AC/DC rapid charging integrated circuits for smartphone adapters, this represents another success in the company"s power conversion leadership.

"We chose Dialog"s USB PD chipset because it enabled us to minimize our CBC2153 adapter footprint and reduce the BOM cost," said Kenji Hirai, General Manager 2nd Engineering Department at Hosiden Corporation. "It requires far fewer external components compared to competing or traditional microcontroller-based approaches and, combined with Dialog"s very high efficiency, it enabled us to design our adapters to support the high power and fast charging demands of the USB PD specification at low cost and in a very small form factor, without incurring thermal issues. We continue to leverage Dialog"s leadership in the rapid charging market to best support the requirements of our leading TELCO provider customers."

"As the adoption of the USB PD standard continues to accelerate in mobile devices, this success confirms our strong market position in AC/DC rapid charging," said Davin Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Power Conversion Business Group, Dialog Semiconductor. "We are very pleased to work closely with Hosiden, building on our long-standing, strong relationship and supporting them at the forefront of technology innovation in mobile device fast charging."

Dialog"s USB-PD chipset is designed specifically to meet consumer demands for today"s high performance mobile device travel adapters. As a state machine-based solution, it eliminates the need for an MCU and many additional external components, resulting in higher power density in a small charger case, at lower cost.

Dialog"s iW656+iW1791+iW676 USB PD chipset provides significant protection features, including Dialog"s SmartDefender(TM) advanced hiccup technology that addresses soft short circuits, helping to prevent excessive heat build-up and damage in charger cables and connectors for safer, more reliable rapid charging. Additionally, automatic AC un-plug detection protects the phone battery from high voltage damage if the charger is unplugged, then re-plugged in to the mains with the charging cable still connected.

About Dialog Semiconductor



Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today"s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog"s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what"s next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,050 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

