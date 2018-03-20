DGAP-AFR: euromicron AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

euromicron AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


20.03.2018 / 14:53


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


euromicron AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018
German: http://www.euromicron.de/finanzberichte














Language: English
Company: euromicron AG

Zum Laurenburger Hof 76

60594 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.euromicron.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

