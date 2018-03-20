DGAP-AFR: QSC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: QSC AG


20.03.2018 / 15:04


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


QSC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 06, 2018
German: https://www.qsc.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018
German: https://www.qsc.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
English: https://www.qsc.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2018
German: https://www.qsc.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/
English: https://www.qsc.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/














Language: English
Company: QSC AG

Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55

50829 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.qsc.de





 
