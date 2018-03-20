DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: QSC AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





QSC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: April 06, 2018

German: https://www.qsc.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018

German: https://www.qsc.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/

English: https://www.qsc.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2018

German: https://www.qsc.de/de/investor-relations/ir-publikationen/

English: https://www.qsc.de/en/investor-relations/ir-publications/





