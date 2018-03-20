DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: comdirect bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





comdirect bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





20.03.2018 / 15:14





comdirect bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018

German: https://www.comdirect.de/cms/ueberuns/de/investorrelations/hauptversammlung.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2018

German: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publikationen

English: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publications

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2018

German: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publikationen

English: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publications





