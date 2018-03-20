DGAP-AFR: comdirect bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.03.2018 / 15:14


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


comdirect bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018
German: https://www.comdirect.de/cms/ueberuns/de/investorrelations/hauptversammlung.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2018
German: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publikationen
English: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publications

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2018
German: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publikationen
English: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publications














Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG

Pascalkehre 15

25451 Quickborn

Germany
Internet: www.comdirect.de





 
