Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Siemens Healthineers AG



Henkestr. 127



91052 Erlangen



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

First-time admission of shares to trading on an organised market



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Berlin und München

Germany



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Siemens Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH & Co. OHG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 March 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

85 %

1.96 %

86.96 %

1000000000

Previous notification

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000SHL1006

667044040

182955960

66.70 %

18.30 %

Total

850000000

85 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Redemption claim from securities lending due to greenshoe option

24.04.2018



Both

19565217

1.96 %







Total

19565217

1.96 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

66.70 %

%

66.70 %

Siemens Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH & Co. OHG

17.38 %

%

19.34 %

Siemens International Holding B.V.

%

%

%

Siemens France Holding S.A.S.

%

%

%









Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

66.70 %

%

66.70 %

Siemens Beteiligungen Management GmbH

%

%

%

Siemens Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH & Co. OHG

17.38 %

%

19.34 %

Siemens International Holding B.V.

%

%

%

Siemens France Holding S.A.S.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





