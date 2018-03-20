DGAP-PVR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG


Siemens Healthineers AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


20.03.2018 / 15:51


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
First-time admission of shares to trading on an organised market

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Berlin und München
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Siemens Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH & Co. OHG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 March 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 85 % 1.96 % 86.96 % 1000000000
Previous notification N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000SHL1006 667044040 182955960 66.70 % 18.30 %
Total 850000000 85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Redemption claim from securities lending due to greenshoe option 24.04.2018
Both 19565217 1.96 %
      Total 19565217 1.96 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:










































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 66.70 % % 66.70 %
Siemens Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH & Co. OHG 17.38 % % 19.34 %
Siemens International Holding B.V. % % %
Siemens France Holding S.A.S. % % %
 


Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 66.70 % % 66.70 %
Siemens Beteiligungen Management GmbH % % %
Siemens Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH & Co. OHG 17.38 % % 19.34 %
Siemens International Holding B.V. % % %
Siemens France Holding S.A.S. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
