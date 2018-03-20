DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2018

German: http://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/Delticom_Geschaeftsbericht_2017.pdf

English: http://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/Delticom_AnnualReport_2017.pdf





