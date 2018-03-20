DGAP-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Marion
Last name(s): Helmes

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Healthineers AG


b) LEI

529900QBVWXMWANH7H45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHL1006


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
29.715 EUR 5408.13 EUR
29.710 EUR 80187.29 EUR
29.725 EUR 18399.78 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
29.7129143 EUR 103995.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
