Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


21.03.2018 / 11:40


Hiermit gibt die Vontobel Financial Products GmbH bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Jahresfinanzbericht

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 31.12.2017
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 31.12.2017
Deutsch: http://zertifikate.vontobel.com/DE/Rechtliche_Dokumente
Englisch: http://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/SV/Produkter/Jurisdiska_dokument














