

Vontobel Financial Products GmbH / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten





Vontobel Financial Products GmbH: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG





21.03.2018 / 11:40





Hiermit gibt die Vontobel Financial Products GmbH bekannt, dass folgende

Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Jahresfinanzbericht



Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 31.12.2017

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 31.12.2017

Deutsch: http://zertifikate.vontobel.com/DE/Rechtliche_Dokumente

Englisch: http://certificates.vontobel.com/SE/SV/Produkter/Jurisdiska_dokument



























