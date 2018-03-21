DGAP-News: WashTec AG: WashTec closes fiscal year 2017 with record results in revenue and earnings
2018. március 21., szerda, 12:00
DGAP-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Final Results
Press Release
- Revenue of EUR 425.0m or 14.0% and EBIT of EUR 52.2m or 18.4% higher than prior year with an EBIT margin of 12.3%
- Positive performance across all products and customer groups relative to prior year
- Significant revenue and earnings growth in Europe and North America regions
- Dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting of EUR 2.45 per share
- Outlook 2018: revenue growth of about 3% with a significant increase in EBIT
Free cash flow increased to EUR 28.1m (prior year: EUR 20.8m). The main reasons for this rise were the positive business performance, large prepayments from customers at the end of the year and lower capital expenditure. The EUR 28.1m dividend payment and larger tax payments for prior years caused net financial debt (cash and cash equivalents less current and non-current financial liabilities) to increase moderately by EUR 2.6m to EUR 7.1m. Despite an increased balance sheet total, the equity ratio remained at solid 40.3% (prior year: 40.1%). ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) increased from 24.9% to 29.1%.
"We align our actions to the benefit of our customers while working to continuously improve our efficiency. Thus, we gained an award in the extraordinary location development category in the »Factory of the year 2017« competition," said Dr. Volker Zimmermann, CEO of WashTec AG at today"s annual press conference.
Forecast for fiscal year 2018
In the fiscal year 2018, the company expects a revenue distribution comparable to several prior years and following the typical model with higher revenue in the second half of the year. The one time effect of higher revenue following major customer orders especially in North America in the first half of 2017 will not be repeated in 2018. For the fiscal year 2018, WashTec is aiming for revenue growth of about 3% for the Group, with a significant increase in EBIT. The Company likewise expects a significant increase in free cash flow.
Supervisory Board members Dr. Günter Blaschke and Ulrich Bellgardt are due for re-election at this year"s Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2018. In the event of his re-election to the Supervisory Board, it is intended to propose Dr. Blaschke as candidate for the Supervisory Board chair.
General risk information
The annual report for fiscal year 2017, invitation to the annual shareholders meeting and additional information about the company can be found on: www.washtec.de.
About WashTec:
Key figures:
1) Basis: on average 13,382,324 shares
Contact:
WashTec AG
Argonstrasse 7
86153 Augsburg
Tel.: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 55 84-1135
|E-mail:
|washtec@washtec.de
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007507501
|WKN:
|750750
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
666613 21.03.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Keine Dividendenzahlung aufgrund höherem externen Finanzierungsbedarf trotz stark verbessertem Ergebnis
[2018.03.13. 14:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]