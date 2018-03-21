DGAP-AGM: Continental Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Hannover, Kuppelsaal des Hannover Congress Centrums on 27.04.2018 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock
Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Continental Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General
Meeting. Please find the full text of the announcement here:

Language: English
Company: Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Vahrenwalder Str. 9

30165 Hannover

Germany
Phone: +49 511 938-01
Fax: +49 511 938-81770
E-mail: mailservice@conti.de
Internet: https://www.continental-corporation.com
ISIN: DE0005439004
WKN: 543900
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt am Main, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Hannover





 
