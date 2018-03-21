DGAP-News: Continental Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting





Continental Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Hannover, Kuppelsaal des Hannover Congress Centrums on 27.04.2018 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





21.03.2018





Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock

Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Continental Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General

Meeting. Please find the full text of the announcement here:



English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/180312054663/en/180319_Continental_TOHV2018_en_So NEW.pdf





