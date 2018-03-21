DGAP-AGM: Continental Aktiengesellschaft: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Hannover, Kuppelsaal des Hannover Congress Centrums on 27.04.2018 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. március 21., szerda, 15:05
DGAP-News: Continental Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Continental Aktiengesellschaft announces the convening of the General
Meeting. Please find the full text of the announcement here:
English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/180312054663/en/180319_Continental_TOHV2018_en_So NEW.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental Aktiengesellschaft
|Vahrenwalder Str. 9
|30165 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 511 938-01
|Fax:
|+49 511 938-81770
|E-mail:
|mailservice@conti.de
|Internet:
|https://www.continental-corporation.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt am Main, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Hannover
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
666963 21.03.2018
