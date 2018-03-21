DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) / Puchase of Treasury Shares

adidas AG: Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) / Puchase of Treasury Shares


21.03.2018


Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation
&#40;EU&#41; No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No 596/2014
&#40;MAR&#41; / Purchase of Treasury Shares


The share buyback program announced by adidas AG by means of an ad hoc
notification on March 13, 2018 will be conducted in a first tranche
starting on March 22, 2018. Treasury shares of the company with an
aggregate acquisition cost of up to EUR 1 billion &#40;excluding incidental
purchasing costs&#41;, however in total no more than 10,000,000 shares,
shall be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange over a period of
time not to extend beyond December 31, 2018. While the company may use the
repurchased shares for all purposes admissible under the granted
authorization with the exception of the transfer of shares as a
compensation component for the company"s Executive Board members, adidas AG
plans to cancel the majority of the repurchased shares.

One or several independent banks may be assigned to carry out the buyback
of the first tranche or parts thereof on behalf of and for the account of
the company. They make their decisions regarding the share buyback date
independently of and uninfluenced by the company. The company"s right to
early termination of the mandate for one or all banks and/or to transfer
the mandate to another bank or several other banks shall remain unaffected.

The share buyback program may be suspended, discontinued and resumed at any
time in compliance with all applicable statutory provisions.

The share buyback shall be carried out exclusively via the stock exchange
in electronic trading through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange &#40;Xetra&#41;.

The price per repurchased share &#40;excluding incidental purchasing
costs&#41; may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the average stock
exchange price for the adidas AG share as established in the opening
auction of the electronic trading system on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on
the day of the repurchase obligation.

Moreover, the banks will be committed to observing all trading restrictions
of Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No
2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 &#40;EU Reg.&#41;. In accordance with the EU
Reg., inter alia, no purchase price may be paid which exceeds the price of
the last independent trade or the highest independent bid placed at the
time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried
out, whichever value is the highest. Furthermore, pursuant to the EU Reg.,
no more than 25% of the average daily volume of shares on the stock
exchange on which the purchase is carried out may be acquired. The average
volume of shares is based on the average daily trade volume of the 20
trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.

The transactions will be announced pursuant to the requirements of Article
2 sec. 3 EU Reg. in a detailed and an aggregated form no later than on the
seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, adidas AG will
publish the transactions on its website www.adidas-group.com and ensure
that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least
five years from the day of disclosure.

Herzogenaurach, March 21, 2018

adidas AG

The Executive Board














Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
