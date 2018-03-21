DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback





adidas AG: Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) / Puchase of Treasury Shares





21.03.2018 / 18:00





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Sec. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

(MAR) / Purchase of Treasury Shares



The share buyback program announced by adidas AG by means of an ad hoc

notification on March 13, 2018 will be conducted in a first tranche

starting on March 22, 2018. Treasury shares of the company with an

aggregate acquisition cost of up to EUR 1 billion (excluding incidental

purchasing costs), however in total no more than 10,000,000 shares,

shall be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange over a period of

time not to extend beyond December 31, 2018. While the company may use the

repurchased shares for all purposes admissible under the granted

authorization with the exception of the transfer of shares as a

compensation component for the company"s Executive Board members, adidas AG

plans to cancel the majority of the repurchased shares.



One or several independent banks may be assigned to carry out the buyback

of the first tranche or parts thereof on behalf of and for the account of

the company. They make their decisions regarding the share buyback date

independently of and uninfluenced by the company. The company"s right to

early termination of the mandate for one or all banks and/or to transfer

the mandate to another bank or several other banks shall remain unaffected.



The share buyback program may be suspended, discontinued and resumed at any

time in compliance with all applicable statutory provisions.



The share buyback shall be carried out exclusively via the stock exchange

in electronic trading through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



The price per repurchased share (excluding incidental purchasing

costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the average stock

exchange price for the adidas AG share as established in the opening

auction of the electronic trading system on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on

the day of the repurchase obligation.



Moreover, the banks will be committed to observing all trading restrictions

of Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 (EU Reg.). In accordance with the EU

Reg., inter alia, no purchase price may be paid which exceeds the price of

the last independent trade or the highest independent bid placed at the

time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried

out, whichever value is the highest. Furthermore, pursuant to the EU Reg.,

no more than 25% of the average daily volume of shares on the stock

exchange on which the purchase is carried out may be acquired. The average

volume of shares is based on the average daily trade volume of the 20

trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.



The transactions will be announced pursuant to the requirements of Article

2 sec. 3 EU Reg. in a detailed and an aggregated form no later than on the

seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, adidas AG will

publish the transactions on its website www.adidas-group.com and ensure

that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least

five years from the day of disclosure.



Herzogenaurach, March 21, 2018



adidas AG



The Executive Board

