DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM achieves record results in 2017, exceeds one billion Euro in revenues for the first time ever
CTS EVENTIM achieves record results in 2017, exceeds one billion Euro in revenues for the first time ever
Munich, 22 March 2018. CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, achieved record figures for revenue, normalised EBITDA and consolidated net income in the 2017 financial year.
Group revenues rose by 24.6 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.034 billion (prior year: EUR 829.9 million). For the first time in its history, CTS EVENTIM thus exceeded the one billion Euro mark in revenues. Both the Ticketing and Live Entertainment segments contributed to this significant growth.
Normalised Group EBITDA also reached a new best-ever figure and rose by 5.3 percent to EUR 204.7 million (prior year: EUR 194.5 million), thanks to a strong performance in Ticketing. The normalised EBITDA margin came in at 19.8 percent (prior year: 23.4 percent). Consolidated net income broke the record set in the previous year (EUR 94.6 million) by a significant margin, increasing 19.3 percent to EUR 112.8 million.
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM commented that "CTS EVENTIM generated more than a billion Euro in revenues in 2017, for the first time ever. We are absolutely delighted that this record is accompanied by a whole string of other positive developments. These include the growth of our online operations, our international expansion and the creation of new event formats like the "New Horizons" festival, for example."
In the Ticketing segment CTS EVENTIM notched up a record year thanks to continued dynamic growth of its online businesses. Revenue increased by 5.9 percent to EUR 418.4 million (prior year: EUR 395.1 million). Normalised EBITDA climbed 6.8 percent to EUR 178.6 million (prior year: EUR 167.3 million), while the normalised EBITDA margin improved from 42.3 percent to 42.7 percent, mainly due to a further increase in the volume of online ticketing sales.
In 2017, CTS EVENTIM sold 48.9 million tickets through its digital and mobile sales channels, an increase of 11.9 percent on the year before (43.7 million). This growth was both attributable to the company"s existing core markets and its new operations in Brazil and Scandinavia.
Revenue in the Live Entertainment segment rose significantly by 42.7 percent to reach
Normalised EBITDA in the Live Entertainment segment fell 4.0 percent to EUR 26.1 million (prior year: EUR 27.2 million), but this was mainly due to start-up losses of around EUR 10 million. The latter were incurred in establishing new festival brands, relaunching existing formats and in the form of advance costs for future events.
In total, more than 250 million tickets were sold in 2017 via the systems operated by
Given this successful business growth, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of
For the 2018 financial year, assuming stable macroeconomic trends, CTS EVENTIM expects continued growth of Group revenues and normalised EBITDA. Further information on the reporting period under review can be found in the current Annual Report of CTS EVENTIM, which will be available for download, along with the Non-Financial Corporate Report, from the www.eventim.de website when this Press Release is published.
