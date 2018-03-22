DGAP-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.03.2018 / 10:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018
German: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download
English: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download














Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG

Tersteegenstrasse 30

40474 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag


SDAX



 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

