Deutsche Postbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018

German: https://www.postbank.de/postbank/docs/PB_HGB2017_D.pdf

English: https://www.postbank.com/postbank/docs/PB_HGB2017_E.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018

German: https://www.postbank.de/postbank/docs/PBGB2017_D.pdf

English: https://www.postbank.com/postbank/docs/PBGB2017_E.pdf





