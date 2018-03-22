DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Postbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Postbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Deutsche Postbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


22.03.2018 / 10:15


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Postbank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018
German: https://www.postbank.de/postbank/docs/PB_HGB2017_D.pdf
English: https://www.postbank.com/postbank/docs/PB_HGB2017_E.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018
German: https://www.postbank.de/postbank/docs/PBGB2017_D.pdf
English: https://www.postbank.com/postbank/docs/PBGB2017_E.pdf














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Postbank AG

Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 114-126

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.postbank.de





 
