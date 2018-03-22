DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Nanogate Invests More Than EUR 20 Million in New Innovation Program





22.03.2018 / 10:15







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nanogate Invests More Than EUR 20 Million in New Innovation Program

- Focus on N-Metals Design and integrated smart surfaces

- New R&D center in the U.S.

- Expansion of capacities and surface expertise

Göttelborn, Germany, 22 March 2018. Nanogate SE, an international leading specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components is to invest more than EUR 20 million in the already launched innovation program in order to open up new markets. The investment program will focus on additional applications and systems for the metalization of plastics (N-Metals Design) and the combination of plastics and electronics (integrated smart surfaces). Furthermore, the production capacities and previous surface expertise will also be expanded.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "Nanogate has firmly established itself as an innovation partner for international groups over the past year. We now intend to extend our leading position and bring the next generation of innovative plastic components and surfaces on to the market. We have raised our investment budget for innovations and production capacity expansion to a record sum of over EUR 20 million. We should start seeing the first new applications contributing to sales and the operating result as early as 2019. The investment budget has been taken into account in our forecast for 2018. We are optimistic about the company"s development and the innovation program. Our expansion strategy will lay the foundations for further growth."

New R&D Center in the U.S.

The innovation program will focus on the development of the N-Metals Design application portfolio for the decorative metalization of plastics. The goal is to offer numerous applications in the area of chrome and stainless steel alternatives, decorative surface finishes or innovative lighting, for example. For the additional solutions, Nanogate is establishing a new research and development (R&D) center at its site in Mansfield, Ohio, USA. The R&D center should be operational in the first half of 2019. The U.S. subsidiary Nanogate Jay Systems will simultaneously expand capacities for N-Metals Design.

Michael Jung, COO of Nanogate SE: "There has been great interest in our plastic metalization applications in the U.S. In light of the dynamic developments on the market, our customers appreciate our local presence in the form of an R&D center. Furthermore, our subsidiary Nanogate Jay Systems is expanding its capacities."

Future Market for Integrated Smart Surfaces

Part of the innovation program is also the development of new systems that combine electronics, multifunctionality and high-quality design in innovative surfaces. Integrated smart surfaces allow for the development of entirely new kinds of operating concepts for devices of all types. This in turn allows components to be redesigned, making them more efficient, smaller and lighter. There is great demand from international groups for new switch designs, particularly in the automotive, aerospace, home appliance and consumer electronics markets. As part of the opening up of new markets for integrated smart surfaces, Nanogate already invested in the Finnish technology company TactoTek.

"Nanogate will develop new intelligent communications surfaces that will make a number of products more user-friendly while also fulfilling the highest standards of modern design. For this cross-sectional technology, the Group makes use of its many years of experience in new types of materials, the integration of innovative functions as well as efficient manufacturing from an excellent starting position," explains CEO Ralf Zastrau.

Expansion of Capacities and Expertise

Alongside the innovation program, Nanogate will expand its capacities and offer additional surface technologies. In the future, complex N-Glaze components will be manufactured and expertly assembled at the site in Bad Salzuflen. The company is entering a new field of application with innovative plastic components with glass-like properties. The centers of excellence in Lüdenscheid and Neunkirchen contain additional coating facilities, which are especially environmentally friendly and energy efficient. Moreover, new expansion investments at the newly acquired site in Slovenia are planned, while the new Austrian subsidiary will also invest in surface expertise.



Contact

Christian Dose



Financial Press and Investors



WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH



Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21



nanogate@wmp-ag.de





Juliane Wernet



Nanogate SE



Zum Schacht 3



66287 Göttelborn | Germany



Tel. +49 6825 9591 223



juliane.wernet@nanogate.com





www.nanogate.com



twitter.com/nanogate_se



Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,500 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.