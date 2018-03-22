DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
Report: Annual financial report of the group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
667413 22.03.2018
