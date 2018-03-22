DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Dividend





Nemetschek SE plans increase in dividend to EUR 0.75 per share





22.03.2018 / 11:23







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release



Nemetschek Group plans increase in dividend to EUR 0.75 per share

- Dividend proposal for 2017 financial year rises by 15%

- Total of dividends to be distributed grows to EUR 28.88 million

Munich, March 22, 2018 - Nemetschek SE (ISIN DE0006452907) plans to increase the dividend by 15% for the 2017 financial year. On account of the very positive operating business development in 2017, the supervisory board and executive board will propose a dividend payout of EUR 0.75 per share (previous year: EUR 0.65 per share) to the annual general meeting on May 30, 2018. With 38.5 million shares entitled to a dividend, the total amount of dividends to be distributed should increase to EUR 28.88 million (previous year: EUR 25.03 million). The dividend payout ratio for the 2017 financial year in relation to the operating cash flow is therefore approximately 30%.

For further information on the company, please contact

Nemetschek Group



Stefanie Zimmermann



Investor Relations



+49 89 540459 250



szimmermann@nemetschek.com

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is driving the digitalization of the building industry. With our software, architects, engineers, construction companies, and facility managers can plan ahead, seamlessly share information and work together more closely. Building and infrastructure projects can thus be conducted more efficiently and sustainably. The unique holding structure provides our 15 strong brands with the flexibility to innovate in an entrepreneurial way while closely engaging with their 2.7 million customers worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the company today employs more than 2,000 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the TecDAX, the company generated revenues of EUR 395.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 108.0 million in 2017.