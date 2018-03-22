DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nordex SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





22.03.2018 / 16:46





Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018

German: http://www.nordex-online.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen.html

English: http://www.nordex-online.com/en/investor-relations/publications.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018

German: http://www.nordex-online.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen.html

English: http://www.nordex-online.com/en/investor-relations/publications.html





