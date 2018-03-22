DGAP-AFR: Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Nordex SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


22.03.2018 / 16:46


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Nordex SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018
German: http://www.nordex-online.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen.html
English: http://www.nordex-online.com/en/investor-relations/publications.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018
German: http://www.nordex-online.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen.html
English: http://www.nordex-online.com/en/investor-relations/publications.html














Language: English
Company: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
