1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

AR Holding GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr.

First name:

Gerhard

Last name(s):

Schmidt

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Type of transaction:

Subscription/acquisition of shares from capital increase against contribution in kind (previously announced as acquisition)



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG





b) LEI

529900FKCD84R5KOC106



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007501009





b) Nature of the transaction

Type of transaction:

Subscription/acquisition of shares from capital increase against contribution in kind.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.5000006 EUR





5744670.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

3.5000006 EUR





5744670.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-21; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



